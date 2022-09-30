Voice of the Reader: It's shameful

To the Editor:

By now you probably heard of the “SAFE T Act” signed into law by Governor Pritzker. Several State’s Attorneys are suing to prevent or reform it. Concerns were ignored for months until an outpouring of rage made government officials address it. Naturally, they initially said it was nothing to be worried about. As pressure increased, politicians who once defended it admitted perhaps it was flawed. People then heard maybe some parts of it could be tweaked. More recently, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul conceded there must be ongoing conversation about the law and suggested reform, although he offered no specifics.

The problem here is not just the content of the bill. We have two groups sharing alternative facts. One says the bill means one thing, the other group says another. What does it say? Should not the law be clear? These are not crazies on social media either — judges, cops, lawyers, and lawmakers themselves appear confused.

We often hear about “democracy” these days, but we do not have democracy. We have representative government, and representatives are democratically elected. Former President James Madison said of our representatives and laws that, “It will be of little avail to the people, that the laws are made by men of their own choice, if the laws be so voluminous that they cannot be read, or so incoherent that they cannot be understood.”

Unfortunately, politicians ignored Madison’s warning. The fact that we are in a situation like this at all is shameful.

Joseph Monack

Milford