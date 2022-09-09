Voice of the Reader: It's time

This time I'm not writing to complain about Mike Bost. Even though he consistently slams the democrats in his Bost Bulletin. And has no problem trying to take away our vote by mail system. Oh and doesn't think his constituents that make the least deserve a small break in their student loans. Not to mention he doesn't believe women have a right to choose. As a matter of fact he plans on fighting the newest plan that allows the VA to perform abortions because even a soldier that may have been assaulted by a fellow soldier should also be forced to give birth. I'm not even going to complain that he has no compassion and votes against anything that will help the ones with the least. No, I'm going to talk about Chip Markel. A man with compassion. A man that is tired of watching the 12th district go down the tubes every time Bost is re-elected. When was the last time we've read a glowing letter about all the wonderful things Bost has done. It’s time to put a man in office that cares about all the people in the 12th district not just the truckers, firefighters, coal miners, veterans and school children. Many people in this district would benefit with a little help from their responsive congressman. Chip Markel will be that man. Make a point to meet him and you will see he is the right man for the job. Vote for Chip Markel!