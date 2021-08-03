Voice of the Reader: It's time

To the Editor:

It is crunch time, folks. And it is time for local leaders to step up. I am referring to the fight against the coronavirus, which is ravaging our nation, once again.

In the early months of COVID-19, I was less than heartened by the deficit in local leadership by certain public officials. Moreover, much of the rhetoric even downplayed the seriousness of the virus. Sadly, many of our citizens internalized those sentiments, even citing some of the officials as the reason for their lackadaisical attitude. As a result, they displayed an indifference towards the virus that culminated in many becoming infected. And yes, many died.

It would not be hyperbole to suggest the irresponsible rhetoric of some of the aforementioned public officials played a role in the ensuing high number of cases and deaths.

With the latest surge in cases, those same officials have an opportunity for redemption. Instead of worrying about appeasing the political sentiments of their constituents, they should be duty-bound to ensure their safety.

That is what responsible leaders do.