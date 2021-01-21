 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: It's too late
Voice of the Reader: It's too late

To the Editor:

My brother has a favorite joke, which I love, just like him. A man is in a blacksmith’s shop, looking around at the guy’s work. He goes over to a table, picks up a horseshoe, and immediately drops it back onto the table, waving his fingers frantically in hopping pain. The blacksmith looks over at him with a smile and says, “What’s wrong? Was it hot?”

The man looks back at him and says defiantly, “No! It just doesn’t take me long to look at a horseshoe.”

Republicans who serve at the national level are in this same situation. They picked up a “hot horseshoe” and it has burned them. It’s too late to put it down. No matter what they do, this is their legacy. The Republican subtle ways. And we’ll remember. It’s too late, Republicans, to soften your stance now and try to explain your way out of it. Your names are listed, by your states, so that we can remind all those who love our republic what these men and women tried to do to what the whole world wants: fair and free elections.

Tom Vaughn

Mulkeytown

