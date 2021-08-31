Voice of the Reader: Join us

It was terrific to read the article on the resurgence of cross-stitch … one of the many styles of embroidery… in the Better Every Week section of the Aug. 28 through 29, 2021 Weekend Forum of the Southern. I thought some of your readers might be interested to know that embroidery, in all forms, is alive and well in Southern Illinois. In October 2018, Southern Illinois Stitchers (SIS) was chartered by the Embroiderers’ Guild of America, Inc (EGA). Our members stitch a variety of embroidery styles from cross-stitch to needlepoint to crewel to quilting, and many others. SIS meets at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of the month in St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 402 W. Mill St. in Carbondale. We invite all who are interested, whether new or experienced in the art of embroidery, to join us.