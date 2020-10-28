Voice of the Reader: Judge Judy for Illinois Supreme Court

To the Editor:

I am writing to let you know about Judge Judy Cates for Supreme Court. “Judge Judy” has exactly the balanced experience we need for our next Illinois Supreme Court justice. Like myself, Judge Judy was a prosecutor, who kept rapists, child molesters, and murderers off our streets, and out of our communities. She then spent more than 30 years prosecuting on behalf of hard-working families and was a nationally renowned civil trial attorney. She continued her mission to make a positive impact as an Illinois appellate judge and has served as an appellate judge for more than eight years, where she has upheld serious criminal convictions while ensuring the rule of law is protected.

On Nov. 3, 2020, for the first time in 16 years, we will vote for a new justice on the Illinois Supreme Court to represent the people of Southern Illinois.

Judge Judy has demonstrated that politics has no room in her courtroom. She has pledged transparency and promises to continue to always “do the right thing.” Don’t just take my word for it. Her 42+ years of experience is part of the reason the Illinois State Bar Association says she is “highly recommended.”