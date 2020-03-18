Voice of the Reader: Just as vital
Voice of the Reader: Just as vital

To the Editor:

It is time we recognize that protecting ourselves from disease and pollution is just as important as protecting ourselves from terrorism or foreign aggression. The CDC, the EPA, and the FDA are just as vital as our military and police.

The conservative mantra of the past few decades has demonized any government function that does not involve firearms. This is just wrong. Education and healthcare need to be seen as central duties of government.

Of course government agencies, armed or unarmed, can be overly bureaucratic. Checks and balances are needed. But we must reject this juvenile ideology that limits our ability to keep ourselves safe, healthy and well educated.

Michael Sullivan

Carbondale

