Voice of the Reader: Just give us the facts

To the Editor:

Saturday’s letter to the editor, “We are on the same team,” was a sweet, come-together letter, listing eight things we could do to unite us. But there is one major problem: I have attempted this, but we do not have the same facts when we start to dialog.

Where do you go to get the truth? The familiar TV news reporting stations all seem to follow the “approved” official news of the day. When I mentioned to a friend a factual revelation about her party’s candidate, she didn’t know anything about it. She watches news programs morning and night. She didn’t have the truth or facts. I called The Southern and inquired why there was no immediate coverage of the Biden laptop story. I was told you do not have reporters at the national level to investigate and that you printed what came across the wire. The story was not there.

How can we dialog when the facts are twisted in favor of one party or, worse, purposely ignored? This letter suggested “we study the issues so that we know the facts;” “study ... nonviolent ... action;” “organize peaceful gatherings;” “withhold our taxes;” “even if it means getting arrested.” Americans for the most part are smart enough to make wise decisions. Just give us the facts/truth.