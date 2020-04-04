Voice of the Reader: Just imagine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

This mandatory "shutdown" of Illinois is revealing to many the insanity of our modern lifestyle.

Instead of rushing everywhere all the time, we are being forced to slow down, to spend time at home, and to spend time with our children and loved ones. Now we have time to cook real food. We’re making getting outside a priority, too. Of course, so many are pulling together to help others in real need. And we are thankful for the important things and people that we have in our lives. Even money begins to feel like a curious thing when you’re not spending it and as it becomes clear that health is the real wealth.

It is becoming clear to many that we are voluntary captives of a story that tells us competing in the rat race is worth all the sacrifices that we make and all the precious days and years we trade, basically for money. We essentially agree to jump on the treadmill, and even hate our jobs, in exchange for money that we, in turn, spend mostly to enjoy our time off or to forget about our unhappiness.

What if we all used this mandatory shutdown as a big push toward a voluntary slowdown? What if we were able to take this undeniably bad thing that’s happening and use it to make our lives better moving forward? Imagine how much happier and healthier we could all be!