Voice of the Reader: Justice Overstreet for Illinois Supreme Court

To the Editor:

One of the most important races we can vote on this year is the race for the Illinois Supreme Court between Justice David Overstreet and Justice Judy Cates. Negative and false television commercials funded by Cates against Justice Overstreet have flooded the airways. It is important that you have the real facts regarding this race.

The Illinois State Bar Association poll is where lawyers rank judges on key attributes. Justice Overstreet outranks Cates in key categories of integrity, impartiality, and judicial temperament. We deserve a judge whose integrity is beyond question and that judge is David Overstreet.

Justice Overstreet is endorsed by the Illinois State Rifle Association. Cates is not.

Justice Overstreet is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police. Cates is not.

Justice Overstreet is the one true constitutional conservative in this race.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars for Cates have come from trial lawyers outside of Southern Illinois.