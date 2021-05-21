Voice of the Reader: Keep it open

To the Editor:

I'm writing this letter on behalf of my grandmother, who lives in Anna. The Stinson Memorial Library board will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, May 24, when they'll decide whether to fully reopen to the public.

I speak for my 87-year-old grandma when I say the library is an essential resource, especially for elderly residents, and I hope the library will reopen. While curbside pickup has been an excellent resource during COVID for those of us with internet access or who know what we want to read, it's not sufficient for elderly customers such as my grandma. She needs to browse. She can't exactly Google "new releases for old grannies." Nor does she want recommendations. She wants to see the books and pick them out on her own. As someone living on a fixed income, she cannot afford to buy new books from the store.

She also cares for my 89-year-old grandfather who has advanced dementia. Going to the library when their in-home caretaker is there is one of the few liberties and pleasures she enjoys. We've all sacrificed during the pandemic, but as far as I know, we haven't stopped paying our taxes. I live in St. Louis, and the libraries have been open with precautions for months. COVID transmission in Union County is the lowest it has been in months.