Voice of the Reader: #KeepGoing

To the Editor:
September is Suicide Prevention Month and it's important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I'm taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it's hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
My best friend and life partner lost her life to suicide on Sept. 8. Her beautiful smile, her home cooked dinners, and her all around warmth are things I will miss everyday for the rest of my life. Suicide is a public health crisis that has an immeasurable toll on far more people than you'd ever guess. Please join me in calling on your member of the House of Representatives to tackle this insidious threat. We can and must act together to literally save lives.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Tyler Natof
Carbondale
