Voice of the Reader: Kindness through letters

To The Editor:

I have made a act of kindness called Kindness through Letters.

Hello, I am Allison and I love spreading kindness to others all around the world. I am disabled, 24, and from Arkansas. I love sending love to others even if I don’t know them. It’s a huge blessing being able to show God’s love, as well as my love, to all these people I send stuff to. I have pen pals from different places all over the world and I handwrite each letter and I spread kindness to each of them.

I feel like we need more love and kindness. I also want to bring positivity and peace to this world. I do a lot of writing - I think it is so much fun! I probably send off thousands of letters each year. I’m also a sister to foster kids, as my parents run a foster home.

My goal is to spread kindness to everyone in the world. I want to be able to spread peace and kindness all over the world using my cards and letters.

My email is kindnessthroughletters@gmail.com.

Allison Bond

Arkansas

