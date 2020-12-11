Voice of the Reader: Lack of respect

Lack of respect
To the Editor:
Rep. Mike Bost has clearly demonstrated his lack of respect for our nation’s electoral system and our democratic republic by his support of the Texan lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President-elect Biden’s win in the national election. Bost is basically asking the Supreme Court to disenfranchise millions of voters in four states, which would be without precedent in our nation’s history.
The suit is the latest in an unsuccessful legal effort by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn the election results and subvert the will of the people, with cases so lacking in evidence that judges at all levels have mocked them as without merit.
A Trump-appointed member of the federal appeals court in Philadelphia recently stated: “Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
President-elect Joseph Biden won the election by 306 electoral votes and by 7 million more popular votes than Mr. Trump. Get over it, Rep. Bost. Focus on the needs of the unemployed and all citizens during this pandemic.
Betsy Creamer
Virginia, Illinois
Remember this action
To the Editor:
I hope people in Southern Illinois see what’s happening in Congress. Yesterday some 106 Republicans signed an amicus brief supporting the Attorney General of Texas’ Supreme Court lawsuit, which simply states the election we just had was a fraud and should be over turned in favor of Donald J. Trump.
Never mind the fact that Joe Biden won the election by over 7 million votes. Almost half of the republicans in Congress can’t accept that fact. Among those Republican congressmen is our own 12th District representative, Mike Bost. Yes, you read that statement right — MIKE BOST. It seems Mike is all in favor of dumping our democracy in support of an AUTOCRAT named Donald J. Trump. Even after the election has been certified by all 50 states.
Bost’s action is seditious. He completely ignores his oath he took when entering congress — TO PRESERVE AND PROTECT THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES. If this amicus brief is brought to the Supreme Court it’s difficult to visualize what the verdict will be with a 6-3 Republican majority. God help us if this brief overturns our FREE and FAIR election.
So, remember this action taken by MIKE BOST in 2022. He doesn’t deserve another term.
Richard Wosylus
Smithton
Money should not be speech
To the Editor:
As a physician and a longtime advocate of Improved Medicare for All who is living though the COVID-19 crisis with the ongoing surge that could explode as the holiday season progresses, I am more than forced to demand real action by our elected officials.
COVID-19 has resulted in a large number of Americans who have lost their insurance as well as the numerous people who contracted COVID-19 who will now have to record this as a pre-existing condition. We need to push our legislators to stop the practice that makes the power brokers of Big Pharma, the greedy health insurance companies, and the hospital industrial complex/ private equity firms, such successful lobbyists who influence our health care choices, namely by donating large campaign contributions.
In 2010, SCOTUS sold the American people out with the Citizen’s United decision, stating that corporations are people and money is speech. This was a travesty against democracy. We, in the Illinois Single Payer Coalition, have been attempting to reach our senators, Durbin and Duckworth, to sign our pledge not to take donations over $200 from these groups and put “patients over profits.” We as voters went to the polls to get representatives elected who we believed would work for the people. We have received no answer to date.
Money should not be speech. Our democracy requires that we preserve the sanctity of “one person, one vote!”
Pamella Gronemeyer
Glen Carbon
Sensible laws over gimmicks
To the Editor:
I commend The Southern for the well-researched article asking if we are any safer because of sex offense registration laws.
I was a member of the 2017 Bipartisan Task Force quoted in the article, which gave legislators specific steps to increase public safety. It is extremely distressing that “the General Assembly has not taken any significant action” on our recommendations.
During my 40-plus-year professional career, my primary focus was on the safety and healing of child victims of sexual abuse. I evaluated and treated over 1,000 victims as well as several hundred perpetrators of sexual abuse (many were children abusing other children). I helped establish the Guardian Child Advocacy Center serving southeastern Illinois. I provided trainings to law enforcement, judges, child protection agencies, etc.
I am not a “bleeding heart.” My focus is on the safety and healing of victims and on true prevention.
Reforming these laws would improve all outcomes and result in REDUCED COST to the overburdened taxpayers of Illinois.
What stops legislators from championing these measures that would benefit their constituents? Every election there are inflammatory ads on this issue. These scare tactics are dishonest and shameful, such as expressing (with horror) that a person with a past conviction has a job.
Most Southern Illinoisans prefer sensible laws to political gimmicks.
I urge legislators to address this extremely important area of public safety and welfare. ENACT THE TASK FORCE GUIDELINES! Start by opening up housing for people made homeless from these impossible laws.
Gary Lemmon
Norris City
No magic bullet
To the Editor:
“With potential vaccine approval looming, Pritzker warns of long process,” printed Dec. 4, reminds us that vaccine approval won’t be a magic bullet for a world rocked by COVID-19. People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. We need help now and for the long months to come.
Vaccine nationalism is rampant as wealthy countries like the U.S., the U.K. and Canada have gobbled up early vaccine commitments. So, we know the world’s most vulnerable people will wait the longest. Meanwhile, global health problems rise as a side effect of COVID-19.
The World Food Program projects that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition. The WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF estimate 80 million children are at risk of vaccine-preventable disease for lack of access to regular health services.
I call on Sens. Durbin and Duckworth to get creative, fight, and prioritize passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes at least $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition to help lower-income countries.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country,
Missouri
