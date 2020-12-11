Voice of the Reader: Lack of respect

Smithton

Money should not be speech

To the Editor:

As a physician and a longtime advocate of Improved Medicare for All who is living though the COVID-19 crisis with the ongoing surge that could explode as the holiday season progresses, I am more than forced to demand real action by our elected officials.

COVID-19 has resulted in a large number of Americans who have lost their insurance as well as the numerous people who contracted COVID-19 who will now have to record this as a pre-existing condition. We need to push our legislators to stop the practice that makes the power brokers of Big Pharma, the greedy health insurance companies, and the hospital industrial complex/ private equity firms, such successful lobbyists who influence our health care choices, namely by donating large campaign contributions.