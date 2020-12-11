Voice of the Reader: Lack of respect

To the Editor:

Rep. Mike Bost has clearly demonstrated his lack of respect for our nation's electoral system and our democratic republic by his support of the Texan lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President-elect Biden’s win in the national election. Bost is basically asking the Supreme Court to disenfranchise millions of voters in four states, which would be without precedent in our nation's history.

The suit is the latest in an unsuccessful legal effort by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn the election results and subvert the will of the people, with cases so lacking in evidence that judges at all levels have mocked them as without merit.

A Trump-appointed member of the federal appeals court in Philadelphia recently stated: “Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

President-elect Joseph Biden won the election by 306 electoral votes and by 7 million more popular votes than Mr. Trump. Get over it, Rep. Bost. Focus on the needs of the unemployed and all citizens during this pandemic.

Betsy Creamer

Virginia, Illinois

