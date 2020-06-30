Voice of the Reader: Lawmakers should reconsider taxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I’m writing today as an Illinois business owner to ask our lawmakers to reconsider the incremental taxes that have been placed on our state’s businesses. As we all know, COVID-19 has ravaged our country’s economy, and Illinois has been no exception to the damage that’s been done. The pandemic forced Illinois’s businesses to shut their doors. As a result, revenue has been lost, jobs have been sacrificed, and our community has transformed into an unrecognizable version of itself.

Thankfully, we are beginning the slow process of reopening. However, this has proven quite difficult and costly. On top of the regular expenses of reopening and running a business, we’re now facing additional, state-imposed costs that strain our businesses even more. The higher taxes mean sacrifices must be made. Unfortunately, for many of us, this may mean fewer employees. Given today’s unemployment rate, the last thing Illinois needs is more job cuts.

I urge our lawmakers to rethink these new costs, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Illinois business owners need help now more than ever, not more costs and tax requirements.

Sam Stratemeyer