Voice of the Reader: Lawmakers should reconsider taxes
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Lawmakers should reconsider taxes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I’m writing today as an Illinois business owner to ask our lawmakers to reconsider the incremental taxes that have been placed on our state’s businesses. As we all know, COVID-19 has ravaged our country’s economy, and Illinois has been no exception to the damage that’s been done. The pandemic forced Illinois’s businesses to shut their doors. As a result, revenue has been lost, jobs have been sacrificed, and our community has transformed into an unrecognizable version of itself.

Thankfully, we are beginning the slow process of reopening. However, this has proven quite difficult and costly. On top of the regular expenses of reopening and running a business, we’re now facing additional, state-imposed costs that strain our businesses even more. The higher taxes mean sacrifices must be made. Unfortunately, for many of us, this may mean fewer employees. Given today’s unemployment rate, the last thing Illinois needs is more job cuts.

I urge our lawmakers to rethink these new costs, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Illinois business owners need help now more than ever, not more costs and tax requirements.

Sam Stratemeyer

Owner, AAA Sign Shop

Metropolis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Challenge

Letter to the Editor: Beyond listening and learning, I am calling on our leaders to take an active role in not letting Southern Illinois get left behind in the fight for equality.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A message

Letter to the Editor: I would like to reply to Mike Bost's campaign manager, Myles Nelson, regarding his opinion of Ray Lenzi's recent op-ed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News