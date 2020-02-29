Voice of the Reader: Leaf blowers?

To the Editor:

Last week, Illinois Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, of the 9th District, has filed a bill to amend the Environmental Protection Act. It states that "a person may not operate or sell at retail a gas-powered leaf blower in the State. Provides that a person who violates the amendatory Act's provisions shall be subject to a civil penalty not to exceed $500."

Great idea. Who likes a noisy polluting leaf blower? Ban them. Looks like the first step on a fine slippery slope. Gas-powered weed whackers are pretty noisy too, so ban them as well.

Seriously, let us take a closer look at this ridiculous nonsense. Section 9.18(a)(4): "gas-powered leaf blowers generate noise at a decibel level capable of causing hearing loss in a short amount of time." This is why one sees professional groundskeepers, and other folks with common sense, wearing hearing protection. Next, Section 9.18(a)(5): "gas-powered leaf blowers send dust and other small particles into the air for considerable distances ..." Guess what: Electric leaf blowers do the exact same thing. Therefore, Sen. Fine, if you are going to ban gas powered leaf blowers, you probably should ban all leaf blowers. Everyone should just go back to rakes and brooms.