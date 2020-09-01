 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Learn, listen, vote
Voice of the Reader: Learn, listen, vote

To the Editor:

For the past couple weeks, television has provided us many powerful and thought-provoking declarations. So what’s real? Is Joe Biden sleepy and cognitively impaired? Or is he valiantly working to manage his stutter? Is Donald Trump blatantly lying about the economy and COVID-19? Or is he trying to reassure and encourage us that we can survive these crises well?

How do we know what to believe?

So ask yourself: Are you better off or worse off than you were four years ago? I’m old and retied, so not much has changed for me. The stock market, often considered the indicator of our country’s health, has its ups and downs but generally stays strong — at least for folks wealthy enough to have cash to invest. But does that accurately reflect the whole country? What about the low and minimum wage earner? What about the single parent striving to feed and school their children?

Which party is best to manage the country? I doubt that all Democrats are extremely alt-left or that all Republicans are extremely alt-right. I want to believe that most politicians truly think they are trying to improve conditions, not just seeking power to enhance their own ego.

What can we do to make sense and to be effective? Learn, listen and vote. Pay attention to local races, that is where it begins, and especially Representative and Senatorial races. These are the folks who support or block actions. Learn what they’ve actually done, not just what they claim they’ve done or will do.

Do you own fact checking. The Southern used to run a column that compared what was claimed with what was documented fact. Did that become too burdensome for the paper? Try FactCheck.org, PolitiFact.com or Snopes.com.

Both parties have asserted that this is the most important election in our history and that the future of our country depends on the outcome. So they do agree on something. Please take personal responsibility for educating yourself about who you want to vote for and how you can actually cast your vote. And do it now.

Judy Ashby

Carbondale

