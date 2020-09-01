Voice of the Reader: Learn, listen, vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

For the past couple weeks, television has provided us many powerful and thought-provoking declarations. So what’s real? Is Joe Biden sleepy and cognitively impaired? Or is he valiantly working to manage his stutter? Is Donald Trump blatantly lying about the economy and COVID-19? Or is he trying to reassure and encourage us that we can survive these crises well?

How do we know what to believe?

So ask yourself: Are you better off or worse off than you were four years ago? I’m old and retied, so not much has changed for me. The stock market, often considered the indicator of our country’s health, has its ups and downs but generally stays strong — at least for folks wealthy enough to have cash to invest. But does that accurately reflect the whole country? What about the low and minimum wage earner? What about the single parent striving to feed and school their children?

Which party is best to manage the country? I doubt that all Democrats are extremely alt-left or that all Republicans are extremely alt-right. I want to believe that most politicians truly think they are trying to improve conditions, not just seeking power to enhance their own ego.