Voice of the Reader: Learn more about Law Day

To the Editor:

On Law Day, May 1, the Jackson County Bar Association invites you to learn more about the role of law in our lives.

Law Day was created by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1958 to counteract the May Day displays of military might on parade in the former Soviet Union. President Eisenhower said “the world no longer has a choice between force and law. If civilization is to survive, it must choose the rule of law.”

Everyone can learn about the rule of law while at home. Want to try Gold E. Locks for breaking and entering? Or study how laws are created in Illinois? Or explore Lincoln as a lawyer? Check out the lesson plans at ISBA.org offered by the Illinois State Bar Association.

Learn more about the Illinois Supreme Court at illinoiscourts.gov. Play on-line games exploring civil rights or the workings of counties at icivics.org.

The Jackson County Bar Association, the local association of attorneys, supports Law Day by sponsoring an essay contest for area high school students. Additionally, the county bar provides a speaker’s bureau. It financially supports certain school activities such as the Murphysboro High School’s Youth and Government participation in competition.