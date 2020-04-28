Voice of the Reader: Learn more about Law Day
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Learn more about Law Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

On Law Day, May 1, the Jackson County Bar Association invites you to learn more about the role of law in our lives.

Law Day was created by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1958 to counteract the May Day displays of military might on parade in the former Soviet Union. President Eisenhower said “the world no longer has a choice between force and law. If civilization is to survive, it must choose the rule of law.”

Everyone can learn about the rule of law while at home. Want to try Gold E. Locks for breaking and entering? Or study how laws are created in Illinois? Or explore Lincoln as a lawyer? Check out the lesson plans at ISBA.org offered by the Illinois State Bar Association.

Learn more about the Illinois Supreme Court at illinoiscourts.gov. Play on-line games exploring civil rights or the workings of counties at icivics.org.

The Jackson County Bar Association, the local association of attorneys, supports Law Day by sponsoring an essay contest for area high school students. Additionally, the county bar provides a speaker’s bureau. It financially supports certain school activities such as the Murphysboro High School’s Youth and Government participation in competition.

Casey L. Twomey

President,

Jackson County Bar Association

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Stimulus and self-promotion

Letter to the Editor: The president has taken the unprecedented step of having his own name printed on the treasury stimulus checks. It's as if the money was somehow coming from him, turning the stimulus into a campaign promotion.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: More precautions

Letter to the Editor: For us, it's not possible to stand six feet away from your customer for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. So we must go to extra lengths to ensure the safety of our clients and ourselves.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: We're in this together

Letter to the Editor: It is incumbent on their elected leaders to put forward a plan to re-open our state. I stand ready and willing to work together, in a bipartisan way, to show the people of Illinois that we’re in this together.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Let's change things

Letter to the Editor: Today the pandemic we face is scary, but if we look at the economic calamity we are facing, we might decide this is an opportunity we should take to change our system.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Local support

Letter to the Editor: During these difficult times, we can all find comfort in knowing that the dedication, determination and innovative spirit of our manufacturers will help us tackle our challenges head-on.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Census outreach still critical

Letter to the Editor: Our human service partners embody the census ideal that everyone counts. We are grateful for their outreach while fulfilling their mission in innovative ways during this pandemic. Our country’s future depends on it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News