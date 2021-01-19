Voice of the Reader: Legacy written

Mike Bost has written his own legacy with his support for violent insurrection. His complicity with Trump‘s lies about losing the election, the so-called lawsuit to flip the election to Trump and his vote with the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 will be his biography. Mike, I lost an election to you, which was won fairly. I conceded to you the night of the election and congratulated you warmly while acknowledging how conservative many rural counties had become. I still remember you responded by saying that you were worried about being “primaried from the right!” Is this why you have aligned yourself with the violent seditionists?