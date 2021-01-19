 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Legacy written
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Legacy written

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Mike Bost has written his own legacy with his support for violent insurrection. His complicity with Trump‘s lies about losing the election, the so-called lawsuit to flip the election to Trump and his vote with the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 will be his biography. Mike, I lost an election to you, which was won fairly. I conceded to you the night of the election and congratulated you warmly while acknowledging how conservative many rural counties had become. I still remember you responded by saying that you were worried about being “primaried from the right!” Is this why you have aligned yourself with the violent seditionists?

Are you so afraid of losing office that you have no principles and are afraid of the Trump mob? If you had stood with the people for health care, jobs and racial, economic and environmental justice you might have been remembered like Kenny Gray, Paul Simon, Glenn Poshard and Jerry Costello, as an elected official who served the people of Southern Illinois. Your obvious fear of armed Trump fanatics seals your fate. Too bad, Mike, you will be remembered as a Marine who betrayed your country with your fearful submission and fealty to Donald Trump and his disgraced and treasonous plots.

Raymond Lenzi

Makanda

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: New conservatism

Letter to the Editor: Conservatives used to follow a basic set of beliefs ... Whether one agreed with those principles or not, at least they offered a rational framework for reasoned debate.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Lost my vote

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: What I find reprehensible and yet totally in tune with Bost's recent statements in support of President Trump was his complete lack of acknowledgement of Trump’s actions and words that led up to the mob violence.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A disgrace

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Bost doesn't get to say the violence is "unacceptable and un-American" after spending the last two months supporting the president's lies about the legitimacy of the election that stoked the mob.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News