Voice of the Reader: Legacy written

To the Editor:
Mike Bost has written his own legacy with his support for violent insurrection. His complicity with Trump‘s lies about losing the election, the so-called lawsuit to flip the election to Trump and his vote with the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 will be his biography. Mike, I lost an election to you, which was won fairly. I conceded to you the night of the election and congratulated you warmly while acknowledging how conservative many rural counties had become. I still remember you responded by saying that you were worried about being “primaried from the right!” Is this why you have aligned yourself with the violent seditionists?
Are you so afraid of losing office that you have no principles and are afraid of the Trump mob? If you had stood with the people for health care, jobs and racial, economic and environmental justice you might have been remembered like Kenny Gray, Paul Simon, Glenn Poshard and Jerry Costello, as an elected official who served the people of Southern Illinois. Your obvious fear of armed Trump fanatics seals your fate. Too bad, Mike, you will be remembered as a Marine who betrayed your country with your fearful submission and fealty to Donald Trump and his disgraced and treasonous plots.
Raymond Lenzi
Makanda