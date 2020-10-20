Voice of the Reader: Lenzi campaign is not 'publicity stunt'

To the Editor:
In an article that appeared in the Saturday, Oct. 17 edition of The Southern Illinoisan, Mike Bost’s campaign manager, Myles Nelson, is quoted as saying that Ray Lenzi has attacked Congressman Bost’s family and that Lenzi is running a smear campaign.
Let’s be clear, as we have pointed out in the past, the Lenzi campaign has never attacked Mr. Bost’s family. In fact, it was Nelson who in a letter to the editor brought up the congressman’s family. Again, the Lenzi campaign has NEVER attacked, or even mentioned, Bost’s family.
Mr. Nelson also wants us to believe that pointing out Mr. Bost’s actual voting record in Congress is a “smear.” But he didn’t stop there; Nelson went on to question the legitimacy of our campaign.
Mr. Nelson offered these lame excuses, and in doing so, managed to create his own “smear” in an attempt to explain why Bost didn’t care to participate in the traditional WSIU-TV/Southern Illinoisan/Belleville News-Democrat congressional candidates' debate.
Bost is well-known for his refusal to hold town hall meetings and his failure to interact with voters. He won’t engage in a debate with our campaign despite multiple invitations from various civic, media, and good-government organizations such as the League of Women Voters. There is no question that Bost is completely out of touch with voters.
It’s a theme that was reflected in a recent post on Bost’s Facebook page. The Bost campaign charged Lenzi with running a “gimmick” campaign that is nothing more than a “publicity stunt.” This, after our campaign went on two complete tours of the 12th District, greeting voters and engaging with the public to talk about the issues. Team Bost apparently believes that grassroots campaigning and meeting with voters in all of the district’s 12 counties is nothing more than a “gimmick.” Is that because actually engaging with voters is something completely foreign to the Bost campaign?
Is there any doubt why voters across the 12th District refer to Bost as “Chicken Mike?” It’s time to retire Mike Bost … and with good reason.
Rod Sievers
Communications Director, Lenzi for Congress
