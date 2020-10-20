Voice of the Reader: Lenzi campaign is not 'publicity stunt'

To the Editor:

In an article that appeared in the Saturday, Oct. 17 edition of The Southern Illinoisan, Mike Bost’s campaign manager, Myles Nelson, is quoted as saying that Ray Lenzi has attacked Congressman Bost’s family and that Lenzi is running a smear campaign.

Let’s be clear, as we have pointed out in the past, the Lenzi campaign has never attacked Mr. Bost’s family. In fact, it was Nelson who in a letter to the editor brought up the congressman’s family. Again, the Lenzi campaign has NEVER attacked, or even mentioned, Bost’s family.

Mr. Nelson also wants us to believe that pointing out Mr. Bost’s actual voting record in Congress is a “smear.” But he didn’t stop there; Nelson went on to question the legitimacy of our campaign.

Mr. Nelson offered these lame excuses, and in doing so, managed to create his own “smear” in an attempt to explain why Bost didn’t care to participate in the traditional WSIU-TV/Southern Illinoisan/Belleville News-Democrat congressional candidates' debate.