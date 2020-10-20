 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Lenzi campaign is not 'publicity stunt'
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Lenzi campaign is not 'publicity stunt'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In an article that appeared in the Saturday, Oct. 17 edition of The Southern Illinoisan, Mike Bost’s campaign manager, Myles Nelson, is quoted as saying that Ray Lenzi has attacked Congressman Bost’s family and that Lenzi is running a smear campaign.

Let’s be clear, as we have pointed out in the past, the Lenzi campaign has never attacked Mr. Bost’s family. In fact, it was Nelson who in a letter to the editor brought up the congressman’s family. Again, the Lenzi campaign has NEVER attacked, or even mentioned, Bost’s family.

Mr. Nelson also wants us to believe that pointing out Mr. Bost’s actual voting record in Congress is a “smear.” But he didn’t stop there; Nelson went on to question the legitimacy of our campaign.

Mr. Nelson offered these lame excuses, and in doing so, managed to create his own “smear” in an attempt to explain why Bost didn’t care to participate in the traditional WSIU-TV/Southern Illinoisan/Belleville News-Democrat congressional candidates' debate.

Bost is well-known for his refusal to hold town hall meetings and his failure to interact with voters. He won’t engage in a debate with our campaign despite multiple invitations from various civic, media, and good-government organizations such as the League of Women Voters. There is no question that Bost is completely out of touch with voters.

It’s a theme that was reflected in a recent post on Bost’s Facebook page. The Bost campaign charged Lenzi with running a “gimmick” campaign that is nothing more than a “publicity stunt.” This, after our campaign went on two complete tours of the 12th District, greeting voters and engaging with the public to talk about the issues. Team Bost apparently believes that grassroots campaigning and meeting with voters in all of the district’s 12 counties is nothing more than a “gimmick.” Is that because actually engaging with voters is something completely foreign to the Bost campaign?

Is there any doubt why voters across the 12th District refer to Bost as “Chicken Mike?” It’s time to retire Mike Bost … and with good reason.

Rod Sievers

Communications Director, Lenzi for Congress

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Why did I vote for Lenzi?

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: If you are undecided, I urge you to think carefully about who will better address the serious problems facing our country and the world. Our sustainability on earth and our democracy are in question.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Unitarians endorse fair tax

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Both the Board of Trustees and the Social Action Committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship have endorsed the nonpartisan Fair Tax Amendment that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Tax and spend

  • Updated

Letter to the Edtior: The only way for this state to get back to zero debt is file for bankruptcy 'cause ole Pritzker and his fellow Democrats only know tax and spend. Just sayin'!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News