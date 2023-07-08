Les Winkeler is correct regarding eliminating the All-Star game in baseball. The All-Star game is not what it was, for example, in Stan Musial’s day. And with the home run contest it is tainted forever. There is no emphasis on baseball abilities like bunting, throwing a batter out from the outfield, and hitting the ball where the pitch is rather than trying to get the “launch angle” correct while trying to hit a home run. Of course, the time clock on the pitcher and batter is simply not baseball at all. Did we care about that when we played pickup ball when a kid?