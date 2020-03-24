Voice of the Reader: Lessen the damage
Voice of the Reader: Lessen the damage

To the Editor:

Many of my friends just lost their jobs.

Restaurant workers, retail employees, those in the gig economy, and many who are self-employed, have taken a serious hit in hours or losing their jobs completely, with no definitive answer to when they can expect to work normal hours again. Many will struggle to make credit card, student loan, utility or other bill payments on time, if at all.

In the meantime, credit reporting agencies will continue to keep records of missed payments and growing debt.

While some of these people will be OK, many of them were already living paycheck to paycheck. A bad credit score isn’t the first thing on their minds, but that could very well be a side effect of this crisis. A low credit score doesn’t just impact access to credit. At times, it can also affect someone’s ability to find work and housing. With negative reporting during a crisis like this, financial struggle in the next few months could mean financial stress for years to come.

As things stand, American consumers now face this risk, through no fault of their own. That is why Illinois’ U.S. senators and representatives should protect consumers from negative credit reporting during the pandemic. Congress should suspend negative credit reporting for 120 days, giving Illinoisans a chance to make it back on their feet without long-term financial damage.

Sabrina Clevenger

Illinois PIRG Consumer Fellow

Chicago

