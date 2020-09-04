 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Let’s protect construction workers
To the Editor:

The pursuit of an injury-free workplace is a cornerstone of Associated Builders and Contractors’ commitment to safety in construction. We believe it is our job ensure all construction workers go home in the same — or better — condition than when they arrived on the jobsite and safely return to work the next day.

Yet while the number of construction jobsite fatalities due to accidents has been trending downward over the decades, deaths by suicide among male construction workers have increased.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, construction occupations have the highest rate of suicide, and the highest number of suicides across all occupational groups. The industry employs a large population of veterans, who are at a 1.5 times greater risk for suicide compared to nonveterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This is a public health crisis and we need to do better for our workforce and their families.

There are many resources available to put sound suicide prevention policies in place and connect workers experiencing mental health distress to the care they need, such as:

• Signing the Construction industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention STAND UP pledge

• Instituting mental health and suicide prevention policies

• An open-door policy for mental health issues

• Educating supervisors how identify mental health distress

• Posting National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number

Learn more at preventconstructionsuicide.com.

In Loving Memory of Niko Haidl.

Alicia Martin

President, CEO

Associated Builders and Contractors, Illinois

