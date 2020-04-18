Voice of the Reader: Let's change things

To the Editor:
In human history, a huge crisis can bring big changes. Much of what makes up our modern world had its beginnings in what historian Barbara Tuchman referred to as “the calamitous 14th Century.” The bubonic plague was a primary trigger.
Today the pandemic we face is scary, but if we look at the economic calamity we are facing, we might decide this is an opportunity we should take to change our system of capitalism. Through my lifetime, I have seen society grow to be more caring and more concerned with helping others, while capitalism heads in the other direction.
Capitalism, as it is practiced in the U.S., is brutal. Starting in the 1980s, capitalism seemed like it was designed to squeeze every penny from every business to prop up a stock exchange that really didn’t do anything for the average Joe or Jane. Greedy robber barons gobbled up companies, hacked them to pieces and sold them off to raise stock prices. They shipped jobs anywhere they could find slave labor, drove competitors out of business and eliminated job protections.
With interest rates sinking, average Joes and Janes were eventually forced to put their own money in stocks and bonds if they hoped to earn interest not eaten away by inflation. As our children worry about getting their jobs back, seniors worry their retirement plans are shattered with the stock market plunge.
The time is right to change capitalism. Businesses need to exist not just to make a few people rich, they must prove their worth to society. If businesses don’t enhance society, then they should be taxed at a rate that provides the basics for humanity.
That includes uniform health care protection, not the system we currently have of great medicine for the well insured, pretty good medicine for many and garbage insurance for the poor. That includes decent housing, child care and dental care. Want to know how great America is? Look in the mouths of most poor and a lot of middle class people, and you will see missing and rotten teeth because they can’t afford the dentist.
We hear the right-wing pundits rail against this kind of welfare state, but they don’t mind welfare for farmers, giant security firms, banks and corporations. It's basically socialism for the rich, and capitalism for the rest of us schmucks. Let’s change things.
Barb Woolard
Jonesboro
