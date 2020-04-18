Voice of the Reader: Let's change things

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

In human history, a huge crisis can bring big changes. Much of what makes up our modern world had its beginnings in what historian Barbara Tuchman referred to as “the calamitous 14th Century.” The bubonic plague was a primary trigger.

Today the pandemic we face is scary, but if we look at the economic calamity we are facing, we might decide this is an opportunity we should take to change our system of capitalism. Through my lifetime, I have seen society grow to be more caring and more concerned with helping others, while capitalism heads in the other direction.

Capitalism, as it is practiced in the U.S., is brutal. Starting in the 1980s, capitalism seemed like it was designed to squeeze every penny from every business to prop up a stock exchange that really didn’t do anything for the average Joe or Jane. Greedy robber barons gobbled up companies, hacked them to pieces and sold them off to raise stock prices. They shipped jobs anywhere they could find slave labor, drove competitors out of business and eliminated job protections.