Voice of the Reader: Let's get our history correct

To the Editor:

First, I do not have a dog in the 2020 presidential election. I keep waiting for another Theodore Roosevelt and I don't see one in politics today.

For the past week I have heard news reporters for both candidates stating this is "the closest presidential election in history." I believe these reporters are intelligent, well-educated individuals, but they are a little lacking in their knowledge of U.S. history.

In 1876 it took 185 electoral votes to become president. The Democrat Samuel Tilden was sitting with 184. The Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was sitting with 165. All of a sudden our country have 20 disputed electoral votes because of two sets of returns from Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, and a technicality for one vote in Oregon.

Our constitution had no answer. Therefore, Congress established an Electoral Commission of 15 men. Five from the House, five from the Senate, five from the Supreme Court. There were seven Democrats, seven Republicans and one neutral. The neutral was Supreme Court Justice David Davis (Illinois).