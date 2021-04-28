Voice of the Reader: Let's get rid of it

I sent an email to Crab Orchard Refuge for their public comment period on the spillway. This is it. When I attended SIU from 1975 to 1979 the Crab Orchard spillway was an incredibly popular destination on sunny days. It was great to walk on the rocks. There was enforcement of a no bottles rule, which seemed to be a bone of contention for the refuge, but other than that I don't remember it being a problem area. It is right on a road and very visible. Remember this was at a time when SIU had 23,000 students. I never saw large numbers gather there, like they do at Kinkaid spillway.