Voice of the Reader: Let's get rid of it

To the Editor:
I sent an email to Crab Orchard Refuge for their public comment period on the spillway. This is it. When I attended SIU from 1975 to 1979 the Crab Orchard spillway was an incredibly popular destination on sunny days. It was great to walk on the rocks. There was enforcement of a no bottles rule, which seemed to be a bone of contention for the refuge, but other than that I don't remember it being a problem area. It is right on a road and very visible. Remember this was at a time when SIU had 23,000 students. I never saw large numbers gather there, like they do at Kinkaid spillway.
Eventually, for whatever reason, the entire area was fenced off. I think the fence needs to be removed and a small parking area placed so people can once again walk on the rocks. Was it fenced for safety? Why not fence off the entire lake, well how about every lake. People drown in lakes. People die in cars, maybe we should get rid of the roads in the refuge. Sarcasm aside, you have a giant chain link fence shutting off a very beautiful area. Let's get rid of it.
Barb Woolard
Jonesboro