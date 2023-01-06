Voice of the Reader: Level the playing field

To the Editor:

Consumers prefer online shopping and home delivery to long lines and crowded stores.

One industry is being left out of the shipping game entirely: craft breweries.

Outdated alcohol regulations prohibit Illinois breweries from shipping their beer directly to consumers. As the owner of Scratch Brewing Company in Ava, we feel the sting of this unnecessary law.

While proponents of the status quo argue there’s value in the three-tier model — craft breweries selling product through a distributor to retailers — we disagree. We’re a small operation not built for wide distribution or brewed for every taste. Our product and packaging are unique and labor-intensive, and our commitment to local farmers means a higher cost per bottle. As a result, we’ve found it hard to find and keep distributor partners, who often prefer mainstream brands that better compete on retail shelves.

Direct-to-consumer shipping allow small breweries like ours to get our beer in the hands of new customers across the state without asking distributors to market and sell more challenging niche beer.

Consumer shipping would allow us to grow our market, create new jobs, and make a deeper impact in our Southern Illinois community.

Next year, lawmakers will consider legalizing direct-to-consumer beer shipping, putting Illinois’ 300 breweries on par with wineries and retailers who have been shipping product for years. We think it’s time they level the playing field.

Marika Josephson

Ava