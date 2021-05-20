Voice of the Reader: Limit Pharmacy Benefit Managers

To the Editor:

In my hometown of Harrisburg and throughout Southern Illinois, independent pharmacies are crucial. We provide personalized care to our patients, unlike some of our largest competitors.

The Medicine Shoppe in Harrisburg and the few independent pharmacies that remain in Southern Illinois have worked tirelessly for decades to provide the best possible care to patients. But, as the healthcare industry becomes more competitive and complicated, accomplishing this as a small business is an incredibly difficult task. There are many healthcare giants, including pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), that try to take advantage of small independent pharmacies and run us out of business.

PBMs have an abundance of unilateral power that threatens patient care and businesses. PBMs use their power and influence to dictate the market, which costs taxpayers millions of dollars through the Medicaid MCO program. Their greedy methods hurt low-income seniors and eliminate patient choice throughout the healthcare system.