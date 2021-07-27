Voice of the Reader: Line 3 tar sands pipeline is a threat

The Line 3 tar sands pipeline is a threat to our climate and water and violates Native American treaty rights. The permits for this massive expansion were issued without proper review by the Trump Administration. The Army Corps of Engineers refused to prepare a federal Environmental Impact Statement for Line 3, even though the project would cross hundreds of bodies of water including the Mississippi headwaters. To honor both treaty rights and science, the construction of this dangerous pipeline must be stopped. Good jobs can be created by instead investing in clean water and clean energy for all our communities.