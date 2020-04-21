Voice of the Reader: Local support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Manufacturers across Illinois work hard every single day to make life-saving products, equip first responders and ensure our food supply remains safe and strong. Their work has never felt more urgent than it has now, as our state and nation grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an essential industry, manufacturers across Illinois are ramping up their efforts to meet this challenge. Whether that be increasing production of food items to ensure store shelves can be restocked in a timely manner to shifting production lines to create items to support medical personnel as they care for patients – the men and women of Illinois manufacturing are answering the call.

We are proudly doing our part to support these missions in Southern Illinois. In Carbondale, Com-Pac International Inc. altered its production line in order to produce specially designed bags needed to ship specimens to testing labs that can diagnose COVID-19. In Clay County, North American Lighting is using 3D printing to make face shields designed to protect healthcare workers on the frontlines. And in Vandalia, the owners of Witness Distillery have shifted from making whiskey to making hand sanitizer for use by law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals.