Voice of the Reader: Local support
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Local support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Manufacturers across Illinois work hard every single day to make life-saving products, equip first responders and ensure our food supply remains safe and strong. Their work has never felt more urgent than it has now, as our state and nation grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an essential industry, manufacturers across Illinois are ramping up their efforts to meet this challenge. Whether that be increasing production of food items to ensure store shelves can be restocked in a timely manner to shifting production lines to create items to support medical personnel as they care for patients – the men and women of Illinois manufacturing are answering the call.

We are proudly doing our part to support these missions in Southern Illinois. In Carbondale, Com-Pac International Inc. altered its production line in order to produce specially designed bags needed to ship specimens to testing labs that can diagnose COVID-19. In Clay County, North American Lighting is using 3D printing to make face shields designed to protect healthcare workers on the frontlines. And in Vandalia, the owners of Witness Distillery have shifted from making whiskey to making hand sanitizer for use by law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals.

During these difficult times, we can all find comfort in knowing that the dedication, determination and innovative spirit of our manufacturers will help us tackle our challenges head-on.

State Rep. Terri Bryant

115th District

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Let's change things

Letter to the Editor: Today the pandemic we face is scary, but if we look at the economic calamity we are facing, we might decide this is an opportunity we should take to change our system.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: What are you doing?

Letter to the Editor: In the meantime, what are you doing to flatten the curve? What are you doing to turn this crisis into some kind of a positive for our community and the planet? 

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Essential

Letter to the Editor: Though “Keep It In the Ground” groups no doubt object, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place executive order designates the oil and natural gas industry as essential for good reason.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Trust the experts

Letter to the Editor: So, when we finally re-emerge from our houses, whenever that may be, I urge you to trust science even when a pandemic isn’t knocking at the door.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Good job

Letter to the Editor: Illinois physicians and hospitals commend Governor J.B. Pritzker for his steadfast leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Just imagine

Letter to the Editor: Instead of rushing everywhere all the time, we are being forced to slow down, to spend time at home, and to spend time with our children and loved ones.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Proud

Letter to the Editor: We are proud to be part of the health care team and to provide the information that informs the decisions and practice of our colleagues.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News