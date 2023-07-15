A recent weekend highlighted the best of what we have in Southern Illinois. On Saturday we went to the Banterra Center for the Illinois EPA’s hazardous waste collection and were able to safely dispose of many years of accumulated products that we could not have gotten rid of safely otherwise. It highlighted what government does at its best, providing services that no individual could possibly obtain on their own. On Sunday we attended the third day of the Weekend at the Cave at Shawnee Cave Amphitheater. It is an incredible venue and the music was spectacular. After the concert I looked online for more chances to see the last band and found this was one of only six shows they will be doing all year. Amazing that one of those shows was right here in Southern Illinois. My wish is that people would spend more time looking at the positives of life in Southern Illinois.