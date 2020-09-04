Voice of the Reader: Look closer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The coalition to stop the proposed tax hike has begun running ads to defeat the proposed amendment to end the flat tax and instead create a graduated income tax much like what is used at the national level.

The claim of the group is that they're representing small businesses and farmers — and is greatly exaggerated when you consider the coalition’s sources of money. Check out the Illinois State Board of Election’s campaign disclosure committee reports. There you will find at least seven billionaires each dropping $100,000 for the cause of small businesses and farmers. Actually, these folks sit at the very top of income ladder in the state of Illinois and only represent themselves.

How many people in Southern Illinois make more than the $250,000 threshold set by the Illinois General Assembly? Not many. The state of Illinois is in a deep financial crisis which has only been worsened by the economic effects of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the opposition does not offer any alternative.

Instead they offer only misinformation like the “Blank Check” malarkey. They say the amendment would give the Illinois General Assembly the power to raise taxes any time they want.