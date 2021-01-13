Voice of the Reader: Lost my vote

To the Editor:

On Jan. 11, my email inbox included a “Message from Mike” focusing on the events of the past week surrounding the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol, the unfortunate and completely unnecessary deaths related to the events, and the rights of Americans to “… free speech and peaceful protest.” Of course, Mike in this instance was Rep. Mike Bost.

Rep. Bost acknowledged the jobs that law enforcement personnel, including U.S. Capitol Police, do every day. Yes, he expressed his gratitude for these officers and others who risk their lives. His message concluded by stating that Congress reconvened and concluded its responsibility to certify the electoral votes.

Rep. Bost’s email stated that those who participated in the violence must be held accountable.

What I find reprehensible and yet totally in tune with his recent statements in support of President Trump was his complete lack of acknowledgement of Trump’s actions and words that led up to the mob violence. In fact, the only time he mentioned President Trump was in the context to move forward in a peaceful manner. As I read between Rep. Bost’s lines, it is as though President Trump had nothing to do with what happened at the Capitol. Hypocritical indeed!