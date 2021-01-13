 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Lost my vote
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Lost my vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

On Jan. 11, my email inbox included a “Message from Mike” focusing on the events of the past week surrounding the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol, the unfortunate and completely unnecessary deaths related to the events, and the rights of Americans to “… free speech and peaceful protest.” Of course, Mike in this instance was Rep. Mike Bost.

Rep. Bost acknowledged the jobs that law enforcement personnel, including U.S. Capitol Police, do every day. Yes, he expressed his gratitude for these officers and others who risk their lives. His message concluded by stating that Congress reconvened and concluded its responsibility to certify the electoral votes.

Rep. Bost’s email stated that those who participated in the violence must be held accountable.

What I find reprehensible and yet totally in tune with his recent statements in support of President Trump was his complete lack of acknowledgement of Trump’s actions and words that led up to the mob violence. In fact, the only time he mentioned President Trump was in the context to move forward in a peaceful manner. As I read between Rep. Bost’s lines, it is as though President Trump had nothing to do with what happened at the Capitol. Hypocritical indeed!

There is an interesting line in the movie "The American President" spoken by Annette Bening referring to Michael Douglas as the president. Essentially, she tells him he just lost her vote. The same holds true for me in 2022 when Rep. Bost may run for reelection.

Peter Mykytyn

Carbondale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A failure of leadership

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Rep. Bost’s condemnation of the in-house insurgency that took place on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 comes too late to absolve him of complicity in this seditious action.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Hypocritical

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I find it completely hypocritical that Rep. Bost would condemn as un-American the actions of a mob seeking to overthrow the results of a free and fair election in order to keep President Trump in power.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Tainted

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: We must never ever forget those who courageously stood with democracy in this dark hour and those who disgracefully stood against it.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: How sad for our country

Letter to the Editor: After almost 400,000 of our citizens have died due to the coronavirus and our economy is tanking, all Bost and Trump can think about or do is focus on an election that Trump lost by more than 7 million votes.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: What more will it take?

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Is the U.S. going to wait any longer to remove Donald Trump from office? Are the actions of last Wednesday insufficient to show that he is incapable of holding the powerful office of president? If so, what more will it take?

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A disgrace

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Bost doesn't get to say the violence is "unacceptable and un-American" after spending the last two months supporting the president's lies about the legitimacy of the election that stoked the mob.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Abolish the Electoral College

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Taking the state electors and Congress out of the process will insure its the people's majority, not politicians who determine election outcomes. Having politicians involved is like putting a fox in the hen house.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News