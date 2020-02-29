Voice of the Reader: Louder than words

To the Editor:
I hope Alexander Vindman has learned his lesson. This will teach him not to say silly things like “In America, right matters.” Mr. Trump’s lawyers have more or less admitted that he did what Mr. Vindman accused him of doing, and Republican senators have more or less admitted that what Mr. Trump did was wrong (although not quite wrong enough). Yet it is Mr. Vindman who gets fired from his job, (and just for good measure, his twin brother too) not Mr. Trump.
I thought there were whistleblower laws protecting employees from retaliation when they made good-faith accusations of superiors acting in illegal or unethical ways, regardless of whether those accusations were later proven or not. Evidently those rules, like so many others, do not apply to our current president.
President Trump and his minions talk a lot about making America great again. But as always, actions speak louder than words.
Gary K. Shepherd
Carbondale