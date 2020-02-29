Voice of the Reader: Louder than words

I hope Alexander Vindman has learned his lesson. This will teach him not to say silly things like “In America, right matters.” Mr. Trump’s lawyers have more or less admitted that he did what Mr. Vindman accused him of doing, and Republican senators have more or less admitted that what Mr. Trump did was wrong (although not quite wrong enough). Yet it is Mr. Vindman who gets fired from his job, (and just for good measure, his twin brother too) not Mr. Trump.