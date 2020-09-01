Voice of the Reader: Love for the outdoors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Recently, a bill passed the House of Representatives, the Great American Outdoors Act. It has been described as the most significant conservation legislation enacted in the last 50 years.

The bill passed with bipartisan support and was signed into law. It was supported by every group imaginable that works to improve opportunities for hunting and fishing, including Ducks Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Imagine my surprise when I read an article in Illinois Outdoor News last month that showed the three members of the Illinois delegation that voted against it and saw Mike Bost’s picture. I decided to do a little more research and found that he has consistently voted against conservation. The League of Conservation Voters gives him a 5% rating, the worst rating among all Illinois representatives.

I think most of us in Southern Illinois share one thing: A love of the outdoors. Conservation of our natural resources is what I consider most important when I vote. I can never vote for someone who does not share those values.

Dan Woolard

Jonesboro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0