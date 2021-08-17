Voice of the Reader: Love your neighbor

To the Editor:

In my nearly 90 years I've never experienced such divisiveness. In the past our country has always put aside our differences in the face of a crisis, weather war, floods, hurricanes or pandemics. There have always been cultural, racial, and religious differences among us, but we have been able to put our differences aside and pull together in the face of tragedy. However, throughout the current pandemic we remain bitterly divided.

In the face of overwhelming scientific evidence that this pandemic can be defeated by following a few simple steps, social distancing, masking and getting vaccinated, significant numbers refuse to do so and many are dying needlessly.

This past weekend the Southern contained two articles that troubled me. One article stated that while 80% of residents in long-term care facilities have been vaccinated, only 60% of the staff have done so. Another article was about police officers, those who are to protect us. The article stated, "Around the country, police officers are threatening to quit if subject to a coronavirus mandate."

Mandates are not new. Children are required to have certain vaccines before entering schools. Seat belts have been required for years.