Voice of the Reader: Madigan should step aside
To the Editor:

There is lack of trust in Springfield with a cloud now hanging over Speaker Madigan with the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal. Though the speaker has not been charged with any crime, and may not have technically broken any laws, there may be an appearance of wrongdoing. That perception is a clear albatross and has an impact on how the public views Mr. Madigan and Springfield.

If a leader is perceived by some to somehow be involved, it affects the trust and confidence people have on those around him. Mr. Madigan has denied any wrongdoing, and he of course is entitled to due process, but he should not be entitled to cling to his leadership roles as speaker and chairman of the Democratic Party. If a leader is tainted by allegations of those he may be associated with, it is a disservice to the Democratic Party and to the legislators in the House that he presides over.

People in leadership should be held up to the highest standards and not be associated even indirectly with possible wrongdoing. In the best interest of the Democratic Party and the House, I urge Mr. Madigan to step aside from both of his leadership positions. If he does not do so, I would urge action by those with the power to effectuate this change and summon the needed political courage to see this happen. I strongly urge citizens throughout the state to urge and encourage these actions.

Elliott Harstein

Northbrook

