Voice of the Reader: Malnutrition bill needs Senate sponsors

I agree that lawmakers can take various steps now to fix the educator shortages. The ripple effects and collateral damage from COVID are seen in every aspect of our life, some are fixable and some others are not.

Another fixable crisis is malnutrition. Thanks to Reps. Mike Bost and Rodney Davis for co-sponsoring the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act (S.2956/H.R.4693) which authorizes USAID to scale up its coordination and efforts to address global malnutrition. While malnutrition is almost entirely preventable, statistics show that each year, there are 2.6 million childhood deaths worldwide and approximately 150 million children with stunted development because they do not have adequate nutrition. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made it worse — UNICEF estimates that 22 percent of the world’s children under 5 are stunted due to malnutrition. I urge Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin to cosponsor the Senate version of the bill, S.2965.