Voice of the Reader: Masks work

To the Editor:

Stay-at-home orders were a critical tool in the fight against coronavirus, helping to slow the spread of the virus and ensure our healthcare system didn’t become overloaded. But they were painful, too, especially for businesses that were forced to shut down operations and lay off employees.

As we start to rebuild, we must do all we can to save lives and prevent the economy from going into a tailspin once again. A simple way to do that is to wear a mask.

Unfortunately, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that the number of Illinoisans infected with COVID-19 as well as the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations are rising. Now, some local governments and even the state are considering re-instituting various lockdown measures, including reclosing some businesses altogether.

If we want to keep businesses open, our fellow Illinoisans working and our state healthy, we must wear face coverings when in public and unable to maintain proper social distancing.

Study after study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other reputable public health agencies have demonstrated that masks are one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus, sometimes by as much as 85%.

Masks work. It is now on all of us to do our part to keep our family, friends and neighbors working, too.

Mark Denzler

President and CEO, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association

Dr. Robert W. Panton

President of the Illinois State Medical Society

