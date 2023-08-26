To the Editor:

Recently The Southern published an item regarding Rep. Mike Bost visiting a truck stop in Mt. Vernon. 'Twas truly heartening that Bost got out among his constituents after many years hiding from them for his so-called 'safety'. The average constituent had no clue that he was to be there, but he did get to meet a couple from Maryland. Big Whup! Our tough and ready Marine vet, still afraid of his constituents. Last time that I am aware of him being around people was his trip to Cape to mingle with Missourians and kiss the ring or whatever of the Orange Oligarch, our ex-president.

Kind of made me reflect on the current Republican Party. From top to bottom they are naught but RINOS! No longer the party of Lincoln nor Teddy Roosevelt, but a bunch of folks that would rather give us people that are afraid of Trump, and very willing to come up with bovine defecation such as 'McCarthyism'. The John Birch Society that spread lies about fluoride, Marjorie Taylor Greene and her cohort from Illinois and their totally ridiculous QANON — not only ridiculous, but lacking in fact, and it has regressed to an organization that will not accept the honesty of elections and prefer to spread and nurture lies and attempt at every turn to dismantle and or weaken the United States Constitution. And our fearless Representative continues to accept and propagate all of Trump's lies.

Perhaps Mike Bost does have good reasons to fear some of his constituents — they, especially me — just might confront him with the truth, and I am not certain he can handle it.

Tom Ellison

Benton