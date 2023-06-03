To the Editor:

While most would probably agree that air service to Chicago will be a welcome addition, no one I know believes trading 36 flights per week to St. Louis and Nashville for 12 flights per week to Ohare is an acceptable or smart trade off. In fact they find it shocking and disappointing. Yet this is exactly what the Williamson County Airport Authority has chosen to do in not renewing Cape Air’s contract which expires in August.

So, come August, without air service, and the absence of convenient, affordable ground transportation to Lambert Airport, southern Illinoisans, including those who were hoping to attract customers or professionals or businesses to the area or students to SIU, will be left with a two hour plus drive to and from the nearest major airport, rendering this area a virtual “backwater.”

It’s really hard to figure how decisions like these are arrived at. The consequences will no doubt be obvious long before the next service provider contract decision comes up. In the meantime maybe it’s time for the Southern Illinois Airport Authority to get Carbondale back in to the commercial aviation business?

Bill Thomas

Carterville