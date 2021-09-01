Voice of the Reader: Maybe you'll get it

To the Editor:

A local doctor shared on a Carbondale Facebook page some descriptions of the horrifying situations and choices faced by those trying to keep our hospitals functioning in overwhelming situations. In response, I wrote the following comments. Several people suggested I share them with you.

This is frightening. One of the great things about Southern Illinois in recent years has been expansion of health care options at SIH, Prairie Heart, and so on in our own communities. Now mostly non-vaccinated people are exhausting the heroes who are living what was described by one of your own; and putting the rest of us and themselves in danger if we need an ER, ICU and/or hospital bed.

It’s not about “rights”… it’s public health. Public. Science. People who cannot be cared for will get worse or possibly die; and families who again will have to travel hours if there’s even a place for their loved one will be left without them because people won’t do something as reasonable as get a FREE shot; and wear a mask. The grief, pain of those not treated, and exhaustion of care givers cannot compare to being too hot in a mask or overcoming fear of a needle. Enough. When you need that ER and it’s not there, maybe you’ll “get it.”