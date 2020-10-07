Voice of the Reader: Medical bills shouldn't bankrupt us

To the Editor:

Five hundred and thirty thousand. That’s more than half a million, and it’s the number of bankruptcies caused each year by medical bills, according to a Feb. 14, 2019 article by Josh Owens at nasdaq.com. And amazingly enough, this includes people with health insurance.

Without a doubt, the ACA is flawed. It does, however, provide access for more people than before it was enacted, including coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. President Trump has promised to deliver an improvement on the ACA but as of yet has delivered nothing, not even the barest whisper of a suggestion. Meanwhile, he has tried to destroy what is in place, a move that would make health care insurance of any sort unattainable for some 20 million Americans who now have coverage.

Mike Bost voted to repeal the ACA. Like Trump, he has no plan to replace it; he’s just voting the party line, as he has with over 98% of the votes he’s cast since he’s been in Congress. We’re the wealthiest nation in the world, and the only industrialized one where medical bills can cause you to lose your house. Ray Lenzi thinks that’s wrong. If you think it’s wrong too, please show it in November.

Ann Wheeler

Carbondale

