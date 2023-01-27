 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Voice of the Reader: Medicare Advantage Plans work

  • 0

To the Editor:

I am one of the 30 million Americans who has chosen Medicare Advantage for my health care coverage primarily due to its affordability.

Medicare Advantage plans consistently enable patients to identify chronic diseases early, which is important for any healthcare coverage. Prioritizing preventative health is essential as people age. It also is the most affordable and efficient way to provide care for older Americans. Thankfully, Medicare Advantage provides access to an array of preventative care for enrollees.

Moving forward, Congress must make improving Medicare Advantage programs a priority. It is rare to find a government program that actually works. Medicare Advantage works and Congress must continue to support it.

Bruce Wallace

People are also reading…

Murphysboro

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News