Voice of the Reader: Medicare Advantage Plans work

To the Editor:
I am one of the 30 million Americans who has chosen Medicare Advantage for my health care coverage primarily due to its affordability.
Medicare Advantage plans consistently enable patients to identify chronic diseases early, which is important for any healthcare coverage. Prioritizing preventative health is essential as people age. It also is the most affordable and efficient way to provide care for older Americans. Thankfully, Medicare Advantage provides access to an array of preventative care for enrollees.
Moving forward, Congress must make improving Medicare Advantage programs a priority. It is rare to find a government program that actually works. Medicare Advantage works and Congress must continue to support it.
Bruce Wallace
Murphysboro