Voice of the Reader: Medicare for All

To the Editor:

The Feb. 18 Heritage Foundation editorial criticized the move away from employer-based health insurance coverage. In fact, much employer-based coverage has become a luxury.

Many hard-working people, who must work multiple part-time jobs, are either not eligible for these plans, or are unable to afford them. The Affordable Care Act and associated expansion of Medicaid has made it possible for these folks to have good health insurance.

Even for those “fortunate” enough to have health insurance through their employer, the high deductible health plans currently in vogue can cost employees thousands of dollars out of pocket before coverage begins. Many go without care, out of fear of debt. A trip to the emergency room can feel like Russian roulette, not knowing what our insurance will cover and what debt we will be left with. Medical bankruptcies often result.

The key to increasing health while reducing health care costs is to move to a Medicare for All system. Our current Medicare system provides comprehensive health coverage for senior citizens, and Medicare for All could do that for everyone. It would preserve choice, since all providers would be included. It would simplify claims payment. Only about 3% of Medicare costs go to administration, leading to savings that can be used to provide additional care. Contrast that with the complex system of public and private insurers (including employer-based plans), where over 20% of health care dollars go to administration. Medicare for all would be a win for everyone.

Kathleen O'Laughlin

William Sasso

Carbondale

