Voice of the Reader: Mike Bost: co-conspirator?

To the Editor:
Many of us Independents are disappointed but not surprised to see Mike Bost join other clueless politicians and follow a political hack from the state of Texas, a state that threatens to secede from the Union every other month or so, in a lame attempt to erase the VOTES of millions of Americans to please their political sugar daddy. It is obvious that Mike and many others get their daily thinking orders via an early morning tweet sent from a presidential bathroom somewhere in the White House. I guess Mike figured he didn't do enough to please his leader when he voted to get rid of Obamacare and health protection for millions of Americans with NO backup plan to replace it. That was almost four years ago and still no plan!
And, I don't want to hear again about Mike's Marine Corps service. I too served (drafted) when we were not all called "heroes." I won't go into what we were called for just wearing a U.S. uniform back then. However, I do remember, on day one, standing with a ragtag group of other very young Americans back in Tennessee, all strangers, shoulder to shoulder, swearing to uphold and defend the Constitution from enemies both foreign AND domestic. Maybe Mike needs a refresher course on exactly what is an oath of allegiance to this great Republic ... its people, ALL of us.
Mike Murray
Makanda Township
