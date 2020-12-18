Voice of the Reader: Mike Bost: co-conspirator?

Many of us Independents are disappointed but not surprised to see Mike Bost join other clueless politicians and follow a political hack from the state of Texas, a state that threatens to secede from the Union every other month or so, in a lame attempt to erase the VOTES of millions of Americans to please their political sugar daddy. It is obvious that Mike and many others get their daily thinking orders via an early morning tweet sent from a presidential bathroom somewhere in the White House. I guess Mike figured he didn't do enough to please his leader when he voted to get rid of Obamacare and health protection for millions of Americans with NO backup plan to replace it. That was almost four years ago and still no plan!