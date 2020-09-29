Voice of the Reader: Misleading arguments

To the Editor:
I just received a pamphlet titled “Proposed Amendment to the Illinois Constitution." As I read the “Arguments in favor of the proposed amendment,” I noticed that it is filled with false and misleading statements.
It’s first argument is that it is unfair that “millionaires and billionaires pay the same rate as lower income people." At the current 5% rate a family making $50,000 pays $2,500 in state income tax. A millionaire would pay $50,000. Governments are funded on actual dollars collected, not on tax rates. The purpose of taxes is to fund government, not to impose some arbitrary standard of "fairness."
Another misleading argument presented is the continuing use of $250,000 as the beginning of the increased tax rate. The amendment does not limit tax increases to those who make $250,000 and over. It allows the legislature and the governor to impose a progressive tax structure on any income level. Further, they state that does not tax pension income. True. However, it allows pension income to be taxed.
Also, it conflates an income of $250,000 with being a millionaire or billionaire. This is totally false. To be a millionaire, one needs a net worth of $1,000,000 or more. A person with an income of $250,000 may be a millionaire, be bankrupt, or be somewhere in between. This tax is based on income, not net worth.
Another argument is that it will raise needed revenue. The problem with this is that only 3% of taxpayers would be affected by the recently passed structure. It will simply not generate sufficient revenue to materially affect the state’s financial problems. So, the next step will be to lower the $250,000 to $100,000 or lower. New Jersey just lowered their $5 million step to $1 million to increase revenue. $5 million just didn’t get the job done!
Illinois is already one of the top states losing population due to high taxes. This tax increase will just cause the problem to get worse. Those most likely to move will be high earners who contribute most to state income.
Do you trust the governor and legislature not to lower the beginning income tax increase level to the higher rate? I don’t appreciate a lecture on fairness from the governor who removed the toilets to one of his mansions to avoid about $330,000 in property taxes.
Kenneth E. Whittington
Benton
