Voice of the Reader: Misleading arguments

To the Editor:

I just received a pamphlet titled “Proposed Amendment to the Illinois Constitution." As I read the “Arguments in favor of the proposed amendment,” I noticed that it is filled with false and misleading statements.

It’s first argument is that it is unfair that “millionaires and billionaires pay the same rate as lower income people." At the current 5% rate a family making $50,000 pays $2,500 in state income tax. A millionaire would pay $50,000. Governments are funded on actual dollars collected, not on tax rates. The purpose of taxes is to fund government, not to impose some arbitrary standard of "fairness."

Another misleading argument presented is the continuing use of $250,000 as the beginning of the increased tax rate. The amendment does not limit tax increases to those who make $250,000 and over. It allows the legislature and the governor to impose a progressive tax structure on any income level. Further, they state that does not tax pension income. True. However, it allows pension income to be taxed.