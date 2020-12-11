 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Money should not be speech
Voice of the Reader: Money should not be speech

To the Editor:

As a physician and a longtime advocate of Improved Medicare for All who is living though the COVID-19 crisis with the ongoing surge that could explode as the holiday season progresses, I am more than forced to demand real action by our elected officials.

COVID-19 has resulted in a large number of Americans who have lost their insurance as well as the numerous people who contracted COVID-19 who will now have to record this as a pre-existing condition. We need to push our legislators to stop the practice that makes the power brokers of Big Pharma, the greedy health insurance companies, and the hospital industrial complex/ private equity firms, such successful lobbyists who influence our health care choices, namely by donating large campaign contributions.

In 2010, SCOTUS sold the American people out with the Citizen’s United decision, stating that corporations are people and money is speech. This was a travesty against democracy. We, in the Illinois Single Payer Coalition, have been attempting to reach our senators, Durbin and Duckworth, to sign our pledge not to take donations over $200 from these groups and put “patients over profits.” We as voters went to the polls to get representatives elected who we believed would work for the people. We have received no answer to date.

Money should not be speech. Our democracy requires that we preserve the sanctity of “one person, one vote!”

Pamella Gronemeyer

Glen Carbon

