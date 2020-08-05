Voice of the Reader: More balance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I am sad to see that The Southern Illinoisan is being forced to reduce their print edition to five days per week. I think that a print edition of a local news paper is needed to inform everyone of local news.

I am going to offer my view on why the Southern’s readership is in decline. The prime reason for the decline in readership is that the Southern’s perspective on the news is not aligned with the population of the area that they serve. According to John Jackson of the Paul Simon institute, south of I-64 the region votes Republican. The Southern’s editorial board leans liberal and the news selected from the Associated Press is even more so. I site as examples the selection of Kathleen Parker as the conservative columnist. She is not even a moderate Republican. You might want to consider replacing her with Ann Coulter.

A further example is the article in the August first issue entitled “Analysis: Why Trump’s Tweet matters.” Written by Julie Pace of the Associated Press, Ms. Pace failed to note that his tweet on moving the election was followed by three question marks. President Trump was using a technique that was a favorite of a friend of mine who serve on a school board with me. He would take the most extreme position he could think of on an issue, then negotiate back to what he really thought best.